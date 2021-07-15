CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.