CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,669,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $138.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.