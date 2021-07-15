Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,581,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after acquiring an additional 224,934 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 162,456 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $293.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $295.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

