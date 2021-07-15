Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Announce $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to announce earnings per share of $1.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Teradyne posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,212 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $684,700.44. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 27,518 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $3,510,471.26. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after buying an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after buying an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after buying an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,624,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,265,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.86. The stock had a trading volume of 63,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.13. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

