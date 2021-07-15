The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBX. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.99. 18,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,344. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,337.34, a PEG ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

