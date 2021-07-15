Financial Architects Inc Sells 154 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $188.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.