Clearline Capital LP Sells 739 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clearline Capital LP cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.75. The company had a trading volume of 54,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $181.93 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $477,279.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,640 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,089 shares of company stock worth $95,197,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.