Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Lifted by Chai Trust Co. LLC

Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chai Trust Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $33,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,953. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $152.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.