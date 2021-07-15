Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New $88.46 Million Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,169,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,457,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.92. 89,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,986,881. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

