Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the June 15th total of 368,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,010. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $235.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.61.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investar will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Investar by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Investar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Investar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Investar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

