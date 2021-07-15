Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $289.49 and last traded at $289.49. Approximately 46,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,062,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.18.

The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.57.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $427,612.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,108,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total value of $964,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,107. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wayfair by 53.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 52.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 43.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 25.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

