Cito Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.88. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.35. The firm has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

