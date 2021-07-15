Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $28.24. Approximately 32,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,247,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

NNOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nano-X Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 171,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

