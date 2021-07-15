Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $28.24. Approximately 32,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,247,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.
NNOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nano-X Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.
The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 171,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
