Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.05. 2,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.68. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.46.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.