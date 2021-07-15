Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Down 85.5% in June

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE NDP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,783. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.20.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.