Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $4 Million in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 401,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $161,000.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 56,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,390. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

