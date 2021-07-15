Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 0.7% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,636,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,778,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after acquiring an additional 893,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 276,353 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.60. 197,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,850,960. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

