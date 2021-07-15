Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) Stock Position Lifted by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) by 3,010.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016,238 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendant Digital Acquisition were worth $10,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 2,198.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,921 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,139,000. Omni Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 195,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACND traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,168. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

