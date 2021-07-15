UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s 7th Largest Position

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.4% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $170,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $413.51. 49,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,308. The company has a market cap of $390.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,668. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

