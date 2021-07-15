TrustSwap Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $65.39 million and $1.25 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00050257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.14 or 0.00852007 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,019,824 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

