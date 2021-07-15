Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLIT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.97. 24,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,154. The company has a market capitalization of $805.69 million, a PE ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

