$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Visteon reported earnings of ($1.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.82. 2,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,419. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.67 and a beta of 2.02. Visteon has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

