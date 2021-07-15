Veil (VEIL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veil has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,559.40 or 0.99535304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00035232 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.06 or 0.01283835 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00349770 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00378196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004849 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009098 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.