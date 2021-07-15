Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 995.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 124,114 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 702.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,581,000.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 41,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,772. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.65. Avaya has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avaya will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

