$469.84 Million in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report sales of $469.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $593.11 million and the lowest is $316.40 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $74.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 534.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after acquiring an additional 311,763 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.87. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

