Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on XHR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of XHR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,414. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.17.

In related news, VP Taylor C. Kessel sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,030. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.