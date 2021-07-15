Candlestick Capital Management LP Makes New $37.29 Million Investment in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 693,164 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,285,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.51% of TripAdvisor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,120 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $373,555.20. Also, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 5,015 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $205,414.40. Insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,142,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,677. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

