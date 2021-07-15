Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 773,196 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 47.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 873,195 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 773,196 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 4.8% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $583,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 516,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2,524.4% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 23,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 542,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $360,086,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 74.7% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,947 shares of company stock worth $64,456,354 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $664.34. 171,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,824,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $627.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $639.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.38, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

