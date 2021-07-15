Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 925,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,926,000. V.F. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of V.F. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 68.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573,399 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.64. 20,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,587. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

