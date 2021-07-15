Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $143.44 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Candlestick Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up approximately 3.1% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $143,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,220,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,781,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 790,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.14. 3,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.55. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
