Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases 36,247 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,247 shares during the period. Under Armour accounts for approximately 1.3% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $57,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $44,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UAA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 67,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,904. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. Barclays upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.52.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

