Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Has $939,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $595.84.

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $550.28. The stock had a trading volume of 153,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $507.47. The company has a market cap of $243.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.