Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 69,499 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,499 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Assurant worth $24,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $155.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.50. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.07 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

