100,304 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $21,774,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.21 and a twelve month high of $234.02. The firm has a market cap of $161.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.07.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

