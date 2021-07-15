Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total value of $10,043,837.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,689,209.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,254 shares of company stock valued at $54,355,279 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.43. 3,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,284. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $71.79 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.31.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

