Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.85.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.
In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total value of $10,043,837.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,689,209.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,254 shares of company stock valued at $54,355,279 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.43. 3,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,284. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $71.79 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.31.
Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.
Zai Lab Company Profile
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.
