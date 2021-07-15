Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 54,275 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,275 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $68.56. 503,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,272,050. The stock has a market cap of $141.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

