Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 823 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.49. 75,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,316. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

