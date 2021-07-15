QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Bronson Point Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bronson Point Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 5.6% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 151,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 776,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 316,569 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $142.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.