Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bronson Point Management LLC

Bronson Point Management LLC lowered its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts makes up about 1.1% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.56. 44,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,947. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.48. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

