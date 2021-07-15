Bronson Point Management LLC Acquires New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,000. Arista Networks makes up about 2.6% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.19. The company had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,290. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $378.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $131,381.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at $316,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,740 shares of company stock worth $31,274,342 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

