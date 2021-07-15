Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 128,452 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1,090.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,452 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.10. 263,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,338,210. The firm has a market cap of $250.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

