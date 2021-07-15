Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $13,225.99 and $14.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00041350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00115598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00148851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,394.98 or 0.99896157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.31 or 0.00996926 BTC.

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

