adbank Hits Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, adbank has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. adbank has a market cap of $1.43 million and $104,416.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00050398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.37 or 0.00853927 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

