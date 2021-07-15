Critical Comparison: Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Allied Resources has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Resources and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners -19.77% -0.01% -0.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Allied Resources and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 2 12 0 2.86

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $15.82, indicating a potential downside of 6.35%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allied Resources and Viper Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 10.47 -$192.30 million $0.28 60.32

Allied Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viper Energy Partners.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Allied Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Resources

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

