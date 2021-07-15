Zacks: Analysts Expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

CIT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,062. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 270,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after buying an additional 102,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after buying an additional 197,621 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $820,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

