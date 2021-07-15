HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Up 124.9% in June

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the June 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $982,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HPK traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,894. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

