Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JDD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,127 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of JDD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,630. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $10.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.