Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Up 120.2% in June

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the June 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.4 days.

Shares of MLLCF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.10. 2,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

