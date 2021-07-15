Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71. Primerica posted earnings per share of $2.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. lifted their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Primerica by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Primerica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.57. 1,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,421. Primerica has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

