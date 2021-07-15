Zacks: Analysts Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. James River Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 51,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JRVR stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.30. 1,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,211. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.